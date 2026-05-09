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‘Sumpak’ man arrested after scuffle with QC cops

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A 22-year-old man armed with a “sumpak” (improvised shotgun) was arrested after causing fear in the community and attacking police officers in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City on May 6.

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) responded at around 7:03 p.m. to an E911 call reporting a man causing alarm while brandishing a sumpak.

The suspect, alias “Dave,” was allegedly acting aggressively, shouting offensive remarks, and instilling fear among residents. When police tried to pacify him, he resisted arrest, pushing and kicking officers before being subdued after a brief struggle.

Authorities recovered from him one improvised firearm, a live 12-gauge ammunition, and a sling bag.

Police records showed the suspect had a prior arrest in December 2023 for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602, the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law.

He now faces charges for Alarms and Scandals under Article 155, Direct Assault under Article 148 of the Revised Penal Code, and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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