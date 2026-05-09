NU completes rare UAAP men’s six-peat; Ybañez wins 3rd MVP

By MARK REY MONTEJO

National University flexed its might once more and outlasted Far Eastern University, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22, to complete a rare six-peat in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament before a massive crowd at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, May 9.

The once tight titular clash – off a five-set Game 1 – turned into a one-sided affair in Game 2 where the Bulldogs, powered by Alas Pilipinas stars Buds Buddin, Jade Disquitado, and eventual Finals MVP Leo Ordiales, overcame an extended set before completely dominating the next two frames to beat the Tamaraws for the second straight season.

NU hoisted its sixth straight title – the longest in the Final Four era – and became the second team that had the longest reign in the men’s side, just behind FEU’s 12 – from 1946 to 1958.

It was the 8th overall for Dante Alinsunurin at the helm.

FEU, on the other hand, extended its title futility to 14 years as it last snared a UAAP crown in Season 74 in 2012.

Heartbreaker as well for Dryx Saavedra and company after they absorbed their second straight Finals defeat.

Ordiales, this year’s Best Opposite Spiker, paced NU offensively with 22 points with four digs, while Disquitado collected 21 points, nine excellent digs, and 20 excellent receptions. Buddin, who was named as 2nd Best Outside Spiker, posted 20 points, seven digs, and 18 receptions.

Rwenzmel Taguibolos also impressed with 12 points and two digs, while Obed Mukaba added nine points. Greg Ancheta shone with 31 excellent sets, four digs, and one point. Jimwell Gapultos listed six digs and 12 receptions for NU.

Mikko Espartero led FEU’s assault with 17 points, six digs, and seven receptions, while Amet Bituin and Saavedra chipped in 10 and eight points, respectively, in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Josh Ybañez, who recently committed to exhaust his final playing year with UST, reclaimed the Most Valuable Player honor this Season 88 after having zero individual accolades in last year due to injuries.

Ybañez plucked the trophy after posting a league best of 90.192 statistical points (SP) to become the first University of Santo Tomas men’s volleyball player to be named MVP thrice.

“Actually, I really didn’t take it as something na makakapag-papressure sa akin. Instead, this MVP is a motivation for me and a confidence boost to do better and to lead the team kung ano pang magagawa ko next year,” said the 23-year-old Ybañez said.

“As what I have said sa previous interviews, it is not my goal. Welcome ito sa akin, but that’s not what I’m chasing. Bonus na lang itong binigay ni God. Thank you, God. I’m grateful for this, pero alam niyo naman talaga ang pinaka-goal ko dito sa UAAP,” he added.

Ybañez also won his third Best Outside Spiker award with 329 ranking points (RP), while De La Salle University’s Issa Ousseini and Far Eastern University’s Lirick Mendoza were named Best Middle Blockers.

FEU’s Ariel Cacao eked past Ateneo de Manila University’s Enzo Gutierrez (197) for the Best Setter plum with 200 RP, just 13 points lead.

Vennie Ceballos of the Tamaraws secured the Best Libero award, while Adamson University’s Richard Besorio was feted as Rookie of the Year, becoming only the second Soaring Falcon to win the award after Karlle Nikko Ramirez in UAAP Season 75.

The Golden Spikers took home the bronze honor to conclude their Season 88 run on the podium.