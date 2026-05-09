Eala faces tall order vs two-time Grand Slam champ Rybakina in Italian Open third round

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipina ace Alex Eala gets another chance to shine further when she battles two-time Grand Slam singles champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the third round of the WTA 1000 Italian Open in Rome Sunday, May 10.

Following her vengeful victory over Chinese Xinyu Wang, 6-4, 6-3, the 20-year-old Eala now wades into a more dangerous path that needs total focus and lots of courage if she is to hurdle a much-experienced Rybakina.

The Kazakh bet, who shocked No. 1 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in their previous Finals encounters, toppled Greek Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-1, to meet the Filipina ace in the Round of 32.

This marks the first time that Eala and Rybakina clash in a professional tournament and the two Asian stars are eager to test each other’s resolve – not to mention their power and stamina.

In terms of achievements, Eala has only one WTA 125 title at the senior level along with multiple trophies in the juniors circuit, while Rybakina, 26, boasts of an impressive résumé that includes a WTA Finals crown and the recent Australian Open title.

But don’t think Eala will back down from the fight. She’s actually excited.

“Round 3 coming up,” Eala wrote on her Instagram story.

If stars would align and Eala would emerges victorious, she could arrange a rematch with Laura Siegemund, the German veteran who she beat in the Round of 64 of the Miami Open last March, or against Czech Karolina Pliskova.

After beating Wang, Eala now has bettered her previous showing in the event after dropping her opening game last year. She also atoned for her quick exit at WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open where she bowed to Belgian Elise Mertens, 2-6, 1-6.