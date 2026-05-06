Isko rolls out mega ₱179-M barangay boost

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Wednesday, May 6, vowed the swift rollout of a P179.2-million fund for the city’s 896 barangays in the city, each to receive P200,000 under the national government’s “Bawat Barangay Makikinabang” program.

The cheque was formally handed over at Manila City Hall by a representative of the Office of the Executive Secretary.

“We will make sure to implement it ASAP the way the President wants it, and make sure that the right people will benefit from it through the help of our barangays,” Domagoso said.

He also thanked the national government on behalf of Manila residents, saying the fund would provide timely assistance.

The program, initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., allocates P200,000 to each of the country’s 42,010 barangays.

Each barangay’s allocation is split into two components: P100,000 for the Bagong Pilipinas Barangay Scholars program and P100,000 for priority community needs.

Under the scholarship program, five incoming fourth-year college students at risk of dropping out will receive P20,000 each.

Priority will be given to residents from vulnerable households, especially families without a college graduate.

Barangays without qualified fourth-year students may nominate third-year students, TESDA scholars with national certification, or students in their fifth or sixth year set to graduate in school year 2026–2027.

The remaining P100,000 may be used for barangay-identified needs such as patrol vehicles, solar street lights, generators, and flood control equipment under approved categories, including public service and disaster risk reduction.

The fund cannot be used for infrastructure projects, salaries, or honoraria.

Funds will be released directly to barangays upon execution of a deed of donation, with barangay chairpersons serving as authorized recipients.

Barangays are required to submit liquidation documents to the Commission on Audit (COA) and a fund utilization report to the Office of the President. (Diann Calucin)