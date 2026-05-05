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Bugna completes another golden treble in Bagong Pilipinas netfest

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Kathlyn Bugna beams after completing another three-title romp, including two crowns in singles, at the Bagong Pilipinas age-group tournament. With her are (from left) PCO ASec Patricia Martin, co-MVP Miguel Lagac III, and Claudia Cojuangco.

Kathlyn Bugna delivered another commanding performance, sweeping three titles in the Bagong Pilipinas Age-Group Tennis Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center last Monday to reinforce her growing reputation as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

Fresh from a similar three-title romp in last month’s Bagong Pilipinas Juniors Age-Group Championships in Roxas City, Capiz, the Batang Onay/RSB standout carried her red-hot form into Manila with authority. She overwhelmed Francine Wong, 6-0, 6-2, to capture the girls’ 16-and-under singles crown, then followed it up with a clinical 6-3, 6-0 victory over Chiara Bate in the 18-and-U finals.

Unfazed by the step up in competition, Bugna also ruled the 18-and-U doubles event, teaming up with Tori Deocampo to defeat Jana Bermejo and Khalilah Imalay, 8-4, and complete yet another three-title sweep.

On the boys’ side, Miguel Lagac III matched Bugna’s feat to share MVP honors in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis and part of the nationwide circuit initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. The Quezon City ace dominated Nicholas Andal, 6-0, 6-1, in the 16-and-U finals before turning back Yñigo Naredo, 6-4, 6-2, to secure the 18-and-U title.

Other champions also made their mark in the tournament presented by Dunlop and supported by ICON Golf and Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, further emphasizing the depth of emerging talent nationwide. San Pedro City’s Tyronne Caro outlasted Jairus Peralta, 6-4, 7-6(5), to clinch the boys’ 14-and-U crown, while Wong bounced back from her loss to Bugna with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Michaela Suarez in the girls’ 14-and-U finals.

Raven Licayan of Cavite edged Noel Zoleta, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, to claim the boys’ 12-and-under title, and Iloilo’s Kate Chavez dominated Ellythia Comia, 6-1, 6-1, for the girls’ counterpart.

In doubles play, Naredo and Cristiano Calingasan nipped Gavin Kraut and Tristan Licayan, 8-6, in the boys’ 18-and-U finals. Jaynelle Castro and Athena Liwag cruised past Teresinha Calingasan and Chavez, 8-3, to win the girls’ 14-and-U title, while Peralta and Jan Caleb Villeno overwhelmed Caro and Raven Licayan, 8-1, in the boys’ 14-and-U division.

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