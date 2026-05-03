Marikina-made shoes named official footwear of MUPH 2026

Marikina City, known as the country’s shoe capital, is set to further prove its legacy after its locally made footwear was selected as the official shoes of Miss Universe Philippines 2026.

Miss Universe Philippines revealed on its official Facebook page that candidates will wear footwear crafted by Marikina-based manufacturers under the SAFATOS Marikina line across key stages of the competition.

The organization also shared videos of the candidates in swimwear featuring various styles of locally made shoes, highlighting their elegance and craftsmanship—qualities that have made Marikina City a recognized name in the local and international shoe industry.

The videos showcased creations by Marikina-based shoemakers, including Rowiliza Landicho (Roweliza), Vilma Fontilla (Jakob), and Marlyn Magbag (Zachy Shoes).

The SAFATOS Marikina line is handcrafted by Marikina shoemakers using top-quality Philippine tropical fabrics exclusively for Miss Universe Philippines 2026 candidates.

The initiative is a community-led effort by the Philippine Footwear Federation, Inc. (PFFI) in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute and the Marikina City government.

“This recognition is a testament to the world-class craftsmanship of Marikina’s shoe industry. Through this, we are able to showcase the city’s creativity and quality through the footwear worn by the candidates,” Marikina City Mayor Maan Teodoro said.

“It also fortifies Marikina’s position as the country’s shoe capital on both the national and global stage,” Teodoro added.

The mayor and her husband, 1st District Rep. Marcy Teodoro, have long supported the Marikina shoe industry, helping it recover, expand, and stay competitive before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PFFI credited Marcy Teodoro for providing strong and sustained support to the city’s shoe industry by facilitating free participation in bazaars and trade events across the country, allowing Marikina shoemakers to showcase and sell their products without additional cost.

It also highlighted his support during the pandemic, including organizing vaccination drives for shoemakers, providing financial assistance and relief goods, and ensuring that even workers from nearby towns were included in aid programs.

To further strengthen the sector, Marcy backed initiatives such as tax incentives under City Ordinance No. 110 Series of 2021, helping the industry recover from pandemic-related losses, as well as providing free office space for footwear associations inside the legislative building to support coordination and operations.

Through bazaars and roadshows arranged by the local government, shoe manufacturers have been able to expand their market by reaching resellers and customers through various online platforms.