PNP vows swift action against Labor Day protest attackers

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. has ordered a fast-tracked investigation to identify and arrest protesters who assaulted police officers during the Labor Day rally in Manila on May 1.

“Violence against law enforcers will not be tolerated. We will pursue the identification and arrest of those responsible using all available evidence, including CCTV footage, body camera recordings, and videos circulating on social media,” Nartatez said on Sunday, May 3.

The incident escalated when a masked rallyist punched a police officer assigned to civil disturbance management duty along Kalaw Avenue.

Seven police personnel were injured, while another officer’s mobile phone was allegedly snatched during the protest.

Despite strict orders to exercise maximum tolerance, Nartatez emphasized that accountability must follow: “Peaceful assembly is a right, but violence against law enforcers will be met with the full force of the law. Criminal charges are being prepared.”

The PNP chief commended officers for their restraint under provocation, stressing that discipline and professionalism remain the hallmark of the force.

“Maximum tolerance is not weakness. It is strength, control, and commitment to democratic principles,” he said.

The PNP is now consolidating evidence and preparing charges to ensure those behind the attacks face prosecution. (Aaron Recuenco)