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13 dogs poisoned in Iloilo; police launch probe

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo from Mata Sang Masa)

ILOILO CITY—Thirteen dogs belonging to a couple in San Miguel, Iloilo, were found dead last week after suspected poisoning in Barangay San Jose.

An aluminum food tray containing a blue liquid substance was discovered near the scene, and authorities believe it fatally poisoned the dogs.

Police from the San Miguel Municipal Station are investigating the incident, which occurred on April 29, but no suspect has yet been identified.

Initial reports suggest a neighbor may have been involved.

The Regional Forensic Unit (RFU) of the Police Regional Office-6 is conducting tests on the substance and has not yet released its findings.

The poisoning of the dogs constitutes a violation of Republic Act No. 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.

San Miguel Mayor Bonifacio “Boning” Salapantan Jr. condemned the act, which has sparked widespread outrage online. (Tara Yap)

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