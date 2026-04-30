Toxic lead still chokes Metro Manila’s air

Toxic lead continues to persist in Metro Manila’s air despite the global phaseout of leaded gasoline, with industrial activities and fossil fuel combustion now driving pollution, a new study has found.

Using lead isotope fingerprinting on aerosol data collected in 2018 and 2019, researchers from Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), the Manila Observatory, and international partners confirmed that lead remains present in the capital’s atmosphere from multiple sources.

“While the data was collected in 2018 and 2019, the conclusions remain relevant today. This research highlights the importance of monitoring atmospheric lead to ensure that we do not undo the gains from phasing out leaded gasoline,” said ADMU physics professor and study co-author Dr. Maria Obiminda L. Cambaliza.

The study found that industrial processes such as e-waste recycling and smelting account for 45 to 62 percent of atmospheric lead in Metro Manila, while fossil fuel use—including diesel and trace elements in unleaded gasoline—contributes another 30 to 45 percent.

Researchers noted that unlike in other regions, lead pollution in Metro Manila is largely driven by local emissions and persists year-round regardless of seasonal wind patterns.

The findings underscore continuing public health concerns, as lead is concentrated in fine particulate matter that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and absorbed into the bloodstream. Children are particularly vulnerable, with exposure linked to lasting developmental and neurological harm.

Globally, one in three children already has elevated blood lead levels, while the Philippines has not updated its national monitoring in nearly two decades. Researchers warned that without sustained intervention, public health gains achieved in the past could be at risk of reversal.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has yet to issue a statement on the study’s findings. (Jel Santos)