Still grateful: Delos Santos reflects on Cignal’s abrupt PVL exit

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Coaches have a clear view if their players are on track to reaching their full potential, having been there on the sidelines from the beginning, and knowing that it takes time before one can enjoy great things in life.

Days after Cignal’s leave of absence in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), chief tactician Shaq Delos Santos is still processing the circumstances, expressing his gratitude to Cignal management for the years of opportunity, but at the same time lamented the ‘unforeseen force’ that cut short their rising trajectory.

Judging the team’s showing, Delos Santos is convinced the Super Spikers are nearing their peak form.

“Siyempre, ako personally, nanghihinayang ako dahil nga maraming taon din ako nasa Cignal,” said Delos Santos moments after his collegiate team, University of Santo Tomas’ stunning sweep win over Adamson, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, in the stepladder opener of the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday, April 29.

“Ando’n na eh, but I think may purpose ba’t nangyayari ‘yong mga bagay na ‘to. Siguro tuloy-tuloy lang I’m sure may patutunguhan ‘to,” he added. “Kung merong opportunity na ganun [na buuin ulit ‘yong team], pwede naming gawin ‘yon, right now walang ganun.”

The team’s departure saw several key players in newly-awarded MVP Vanie Gandler, Erika Reyes, Gel Cayuna, and Dawn Catindig, to name a few, available and other teams are anticipated to seize the moment to hire such talents.

“Right now, wala pa, ngayon focus muna tayo sa UAAP. Hopefully, pag-pray niyo rin ako na may teams or maging interested sa kin,” said Delos Santos.

“Pero sobrang laki ng utang na loob ko sa Cignal grabe ‘yong opportunity na binigay nila sa akin and ‘yong respect ba na natanggap ko sa kanila kasi all throughout andyan sila through ups and downs,” he added. “Kailangan tanggapin and move forward, maging strong.”

Delos Santos now laser-focused with the Golden Tigresses when they take on defending champion National University Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP stepladder semifinal at the Big Dome this Saturday, May 2.

“I think normal naman ‘yon na may ma-encounter tayo sa buhay natin, lahat naman tayo, ang kailangan lang dyan is paano mo siya i-handle and i-overcome molang at move forward sa mga gusto,” said Delos Santos, explaining how he didn’t let distractions affect his stint with UST, which he steered to the Season 72 title – the school’s most recent women’s crown – in 2010.