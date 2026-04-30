Curlee Discaya undergoes shoulder surgery, hospital stay expected

Embattled private contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya was brought to the hospital on Thursday, April 30, for surgery on his injured shoulder.

Senate Secretary Mark Llandro “Dong” Mendoza said doctors advised that Discaya may need to remain confined for four to seven days, depending on his recovery.

“If his condition improves, he could be back at the Senate in about five days,” Mendoza noted.

Discaya was transported from the Senate detention facility by ambulance, escorted by police. He was not handcuffed during the transfer.

While in the hospital, Mendoza said the same security protocols applied at the Senate will remain in place, including police guards and restrictions on visitors.

Only limited guests will be allowed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and cellphones will not be permitted. (Dhel Nazario)