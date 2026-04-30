Fire hits commercial area in Bacoor

CAVITE – A fire broke out in a commercial area in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Talaba 2, Bacoor City, on Thursday, April 30.

The Bacoor Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BDRRMO) said the fire was reported at 9:40 a.m., reached the first alarm at 9:49 a.m., and was declared under control at 11:56 a.m. It is yet to be fully extinguished as of writing time.

The Bacoor Fire Station told the Manila Bulletin that the structures affected by the fire have yet to be identified, as the investigation is still ongoing.

However, a video posted on the city government’s official Facebook page stated that the fire engulfed one goat meat establishment and an adjacent store.

In a Facebook Live stream, Mayor Strike B. Revilla said there were no reported casualties in the fire.

Motorists entering Bacoor from Las Piñas, meanwhile, were advised to take the Manila–Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX) to avoid the heavy traffic flow on Coastal Road due to the blaze. (Carla Bauto Deña)