News

Fire hits commercial area in Bacoor

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Fire in a commercial area in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Talaba 2 in Bacoor City, on April 30 (Photo from the City Government of Bacoor)

CAVITE – A fire broke out in a commercial area in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Talaba 2, Bacoor City, on Thursday, April 30.

The Bacoor Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BDRRMO) said the fire was reported at 9:40 a.m., reached the first alarm at 9:49 a.m., and was declared under control at 11:56 a.m. It is yet to be fully extinguished as of writing time.

The Bacoor Fire Station told the Manila Bulletin that the structures affected by the fire have yet to be identified, as the investigation is still ongoing.

However, a video posted on the city government’s official Facebook page stated that the fire engulfed one goat meat establishment and an adjacent store.

In a Facebook Live stream, Mayor Strike B. Revilla said there were no reported casualties in the fire.

Motorists entering Bacoor from Las Piñas, meanwhile, were advised to take the Manila–Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX) to avoid the heavy traffic flow on Coastal Road due to the blaze. (Carla Bauto Deña)

Road gets tougher for Beermen
PBA: Globalport signs Garcia
Dingdong Dantes plays modern-day Robin Hood
Payatas landfill isasara na
Sandigan rejects mayor’s attempt to file demurrer
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Still grateful: Delos Santos reflects on Cignal’s abrupt PVL exit
Next Article 3rd alarm fire erupts in Payatas residential area in Quezon City

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mayor Isko cites 12K jobs, free healthcare at Manila Bulletin Sustainability Forum
News
3rd alarm fire erupts in Payatas residential area in Quezon City
News
Still grateful: Delos Santos reflects on Cignal’s abrupt PVL exit
Sports Volleyball
Curlee Discaya undergoes shoulder surgery, hospital stay expected
News