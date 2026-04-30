Mayor Isko cites 12K jobs, free healthcare at Manila Bulletin Sustainability Forum

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Thursday, April 30, outlined his administration’s push for sustainable development, highlighting expanded healthcare services, improved education, job creation, and inclusive programs as key achievements.

Speaking at the Manila Bulletin Sustainability Forum held at the University of Santo Tomas, Domagoso said global frameworks like the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) only become meaningful when local governments translate them into concrete action.

“These goals are only as meaningful as the local government willing to carry them out,” he said. “They do not implement themselves. They do not fund themselves. Somebody has to do the actual work. In Manila, we are doing the work.”

On healthcare, the mayor cited the opening of the city’s seventh district hospital in Baseco—an underserved community—as well as the launch of a cardiac catheterization laboratory at Ospital ng Maynila.

He noted that procedures costing up to P300,000 in private hospitals are now available free of charge, alongside more than P500 million allocated for medicines and hospital equipment.

In education, Domagoso pointed to the construction of new public schools, the installation of Smart TVs in kindergarten classrooms, the release of allowances for over 11,000 teachers, and the provision of free milk for young learners.

He also highlighted economic gains, saying reforms such as the reopening of the Electronic Business One Stop Shop and streamlined documentary requirements led to a more than 300-percent increase in business tax collection during his administration’s first three months.

These efforts, he added, attracted P7.1 billion in new investments and generated over 12,000 jobs.

On social inclusion, Domagoso cited the Summer Pride Parade 2026, which drew thousands of LGBTQIA+ members, families, and allies from Ermita to Remedios Circle.

He said the event reflects the city’s broader inclusion agenda, anchored on policies such as the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance passed during his first term.

“A city that leaves anyone behind is not a sustainable city,” he said.

In closing, Domagoso urged students in attendance to remain engaged and hold leaders accountable, emphasizing the role of the youth in shaping future policies.

“Sustainability means making decisions today that the next generation will be grateful for,” he said. (Diann Calucin)