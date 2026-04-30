Ilagan Isabela dumps Sarangani; Imus, Iloilo win in MPBL

The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys sustained their climb with a 102-75 victory over the Sarangani Marlins on Wednesday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

With five players hitting double figures, the Cowboys surged beyond reach, 100-66, before coasting to their third straight win after an initial loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Cowboy Joseph Gabayni tallied 16 points and 9 rebounds and JP Cauilan had 14 points, spiked by four triples, and 2 rebounds, Arth Dela Cruz with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, and Joshua Guiab with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Dominant off the boards, 60-36, the Cowboys poured in 68 points in the paint against the Marlins’ 28.

Sarangani, which fell to 1-3, got 12 points and 13 rebounds from King Destacamento, 13 points from Charles Callano, and 10 points from John Carlos Escalambre.

The Iloilo United Royals averted a major collapse and beat Manila Batang Quiapo, 101-96, in the opener, while Imus Yangkee leaned on a Jordan Rios tip-in with 4 seconds left to nip Bulacan, 86-85, in the nightcap.

After Janjan Salazar missed a jumper, Rios soared for the decider that leveled Imus’ record to 2-2 and pulled Bulacan down to 1-3.

Ralph Robin shone for Imus with 21 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, and so did homegrown Eroll Soriano with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, and homegrown Ghed Ong with 10 points.