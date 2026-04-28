4Ps beneficiaries get free phones to aid digital cash grants

More than 100 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Pinabacdao, Samar, received mobile phones on April 27 under the “e-Panalo ang Kinabukasan” initiative.

The devices were donated by Globe Telecom, a partner of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The phones are intended to help families transition to digital financial systems, particularly the use of electronic wallets for receiving monthly cash grants.

Before distribution, beneficiaries attended digital financial literacy sessions organized by the DSWD and partner organizations.

The training covered online transaction safety, scam prevention, and basic use of digital financial platforms, including lessons on identifying risks and managing savings.

DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the initiative ensures that 4Ps households can safely use technology and maximize its benefits.

She emphasized that the government is prioritizing access to digital tools that can improve living conditions.

The 4Ps program, institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11310, provides conditional cash grants to more than four million low-income households to support education, health, and nutrition needs. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)