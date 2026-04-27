UST stuns Kacey Dela Rosa-led Ateneo before clobbering Adamson in UAAP women’s 3×3

University of Santo Tomas came out blazing in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s 3×3 Basketball Tournament, opening its campaign with dominant wins over two contenders on Monday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The Growling Tigresses, who finished third last season in the tournament supported by Wilson Philippines and Ayala Malls and sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, routed defending champion Ateneo bannered by Kacey dela Rosa, 21-9, before closing the day with a 21-10 victory over Adamson led by Cheska Apag.

Kent Pastrana, a multiple-time UAAP Elite Team member, spearheaded UST’s attack, scoring 11 points against Ateneo before tallying eight points and 13 rebounds against Adamson.

“Sobrang happy ako kasi, especially, puro rookie ang kasama ko ngayon at ako lang ang senior,” said Pastrana. “Sobrang happy ako sa performance ng mga kasama ko at ipinakita nila na gusto nilang manalo at ibinigay nila yung best nila. Team effort pa rin talaga.”

Fil-Australian rookie Erinn Mcalary provided solid support, finishing with five points and five rebounds against the Blue Eagles before adding six points against the Lady Falcons.

Joining UST atop the standings with a 2-0 record is Far Eastern University, which escaped with a 15-14 win over the University of the Philippines before edging De La Salle University, 14-13.

Amyah Espanol led the Lady Tamaraws in both games with 10 points each.

The middle of the standings remains tight, with La Salle, UE, Adamson, and Ateneo all holding 1-1 records after Day 1.

Kyla Go scored 10 points in La Salle’s 21-12 win over UE to open its campaign. Apag fired eight points as Adamson stunned National University, 17-15. Dela Rosa anchored Ateneo with 10 points and eight rebounds in an 18-14 bounce-back win over NU, while Clarence Onate drained the game-winner in UE’s 19-18 overtime upset of UP.

In the men’s division, defending champions Green Archers also got off to a strong start, pulling off a come-from-behind 21-16 win over the Soaring Falcons before dominating the Red Warriors, 21-11.

Balanced scoring fueled the Green Archers, with Jcee Macalalag leading the way with nine points and Doy Dungo adding six against Adamson, while Luis Pablo and Dungo chipped in six apiece against UE.

“Napakaimportante nitong start namin dahil ito yung magbo-boost ng confidence namin sa tournament na ‘to. Kami, parang wala kaming time para mag-relax. Kahit sino yung itapat sa amin, hindi namin sila u-underestimate para pagdating ng playoffs, ready kami kung sino ang makakalaban namin,” said reigning men’s MVP Doy Dungo.

Ateneo also surged to a 2-0 start after finishing last with just one win last year.

Shawn Tuano had eight points and six rebounds in Ateneo’s 21-13 win over FEU before Kyle Gamber knocked down the game-winning deuce in a 21-19 overtime victory over NU.

NU, UP, and FEU ended the day with 1-1 records.

Paul Francisco scored eight points in NU’s 16-9 rout of UST, while Miguel Yñiguez, Oalo Galotera, and LA Andres powered UP to a 21-19 win over UE. Kirby Mongcopa exploded for 14 points and nine rebounds in FEU’s 22-15 win over UST, dropping the Growling Tigers to 0-2.

Matt Edding capped the Falcons’ 15-14 victory to snap the Maroons’ momentum and enter the win column.

The collegiate division resumes Tuesday with eight games.