FEU-D, Ateneo off to rousing starts in UAAP 3×3 Basketball

Defending champions Far Eastern University–Diliman and Ateneo opened their respective title defenses in the UAAP Season 88 High School 3×3 Basketball on a high note on Monday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The two-time defending 19-and-under boys’ champions, the Baby Tamaraws, made quick work of the Adamson Baby Falcons with a 22-9 (7:33) victory, while the back-to-back-seeking Blue Eagles dominated the UPIS Fighting Maroons, 21-14 (8:33), in the 16-and-under division.

It was a balanced attack for the Baby Tamaraws, with Sam Hall and Marc Burgos leading the way with six points apiece, while Cabs Cabonilas and JB Cagurangan added five points each.

Hall eventually delivered the game-winning deuce with 2:27 remaining.

Cabonilas and the rest of FEU-D are eyeing a “golden double” after also winning the 5-on-5 tournament last March.

Meanwhile, Sky Jazul torched the Fighting Maroons for 11 points on four deuces, including the game-winner with 1:17 remaining.

“Our mindset is to play as one and try to defend the championship. But we have to take it one game at a time,” said the son of RJ Jazul, who is just 15 years old.

Jazul, the reigning MVP of the division, was backed by JD Juangco (6 points), Domeng Ngo (2 points), and Franco Bernarte (2 points), all of whom are making their 3×3 debuts.

“I just try to become this year’s leader. I’ll try my best to encourage them and give them the confidence to make it to the championship,” Jazul added.

It was a double-win day for the Baby Tamaraws as their 16-and-under squad also escaped the UST Junior Tiger Cubs, 21-16 (9:10.3). Prince Cariño led the way with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Dwayne Enriquez added seven points.

The Joshua Webb-mentored De La Salle Zobel also swept its assignments, with the 19U Junior Archers edging UPIS, 20-19, while the 16U squad pulled off a comeback 16-15 win over UE.

Niño Ferrer led the 19U squad with 10 points, while Enzo Purugganan also finished with 10 points for the 16U team.

In other 19U games, NUNS escaped Ateneo in overtime, 21-18, while UST defeated UE, 21-16 (7:25).

In extra time, Chad Cartel scored the first basket before Noah Banal had a chance to win it but missed two free throws. Sofiane Bouzina then knocked down a deuce to seal the win for the Bullpups.

Joaquin Ludovice led UST against UE with a day-high 16 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the field with seven deuces.

In the final 16U game of the day, Edison Jordan scored 15 points, including the game-winning deuce with 56.4 seconds left, lifting Adamson to a 22-19 (9:03.6) stunner over NUNS.

High school action resumes on Tuesday, with all teams in both divisions playing double-headers.