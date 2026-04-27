All roads lead to ‘Queen City of the South’ for 7th ABG

SANYA, China — The Philippines’ hosting of the 7th Asian Beach Games in 2028 in Cebu has been signed and sealed as the country’s top sports officials spearheaded by Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino signed on the dotted line.

“We’re very excited for our country to host two big events — The Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games next year in December then after three months, the Asian Beach Games in March 2028,” Tolentino said Monday during the official contract signing at the Conifer Resort here. “It’s been a long time since hosted Olympic Council of Asia events.

“It’s part of the government’s sports tourism program. So, this is it. We’re excited. Will it cause headache? I don’t think so. We’re used to host big sporting events,” the amiable POC chief added.

Tolentino signed the hosting deal along with OCA President His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

The build-up for the SEA Plus YG and the Cebu ABG have long began and with the official logos and mascots slated to be unveiled in June.

“Preparations are already underway in both events. We have the logos and mascots. But we will announce it during a scheduled coordination meeting in June,” Tolentino said. “It’s hitting two birds in one stone, the SEA Plus YG in Manila and then the Cebu Asian Beach Games.”

Also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission under its chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, hosting the two blue-ribbon spectacles is also aligned with the mandate of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee.

“It’s very important. Not only in sports tourism. The last time we hosted a similar, although different Games, was in 2019 during the Manila SEA Games. The SEA Plus YG is a bigger competition because there will be other countries aside from Southeast Asia. I was congratulated by my Chinese Taipei and Macau counterparts because they will join. So, we’re expecting other countries in Central Asia like Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi to join,” Tolentino said. “In December next year, youth athletes will enjoy Manila with their parents because it will be an Under-16 event.

“But the Asian Beach Games will be different. Right now, we’re in third place (here in Sanya) that solidifies the Philippines’ status as a country that can excel in the sands.”