‘Nakaw-singil’: Robber demands payment to return stolen motorcycle in Rizal

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Teresa, Rizal on April 25 after stealing a motorcycle and demanding money from its owner for its return.

Police said the suspect broke into a home in Barangay Dela Paz, Antipolo, taking two phones and a motorcycle key before fleeing with the vehicle.

Using one of the stolen phones, he messaged the victim’s family on Messenger, demanding payment and giving an e-wallet number.

Authorities traced the account to Teresa, Rizal, where the suspect, identified as “Jim,” was arrested in a follow-up operation.

All stolen items were recovered.

Police said the suspect will be facing charges of carnapping and robbery. (Richielyn Canlas)