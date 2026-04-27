PINOY PRIDE! Matty Juniosa heads to ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ grand finals after second golden buzzer win

UK-based Filipino singer Matty Juniosa is riding a wave of emotion and gratitude after securing his second Golden Buzzer moment on the semi-finals of “Britain’s Got Talent” Season 19, cementing his place in the upcoming grand finals.

The breakthrough marks a standout milestone for the Filipino artist, who continues to make waves on the global stage and bring pride to the Philippines with each performance.

Still processing the achievement, Matty took to Instagram Stories to share a candid moment of disbelief and gratitude.

“Everything’s just sinking in as soon as I woke up,” he wrote.

He also extended thanks to those who supported his journey, adding: “Thank you, Lord, Universe, Amanda [Holden], Simon [Cowell], the whole BGT team, and every single one of you who showed me so much love!”

Matty secured his latest finals spot after receiving a Golden Buzzer from judge Amanda Holden for his emotionally charged performance of Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” a moment that drew strong reactions from both the audience and judges.

This latest recognition comes after an earlier Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell in March, which originally propelled him straight into the semi-finals—making his run in the competition one of the most talked-about among international contestants this season.

With two Golden Buzzers under his belt, Matty now heads into the “Britain’s Got Talent” grand finals set for May 30, carrying not only his personal dreams but also the support and pride of Filipino fans worldwide.