Albert Martinez, forever young

At 65, Albert Martinez continues to stand out not only as one of the most enduring leading men in Philippine television, but also for his looks, often described as “forever young.”

With decades of acclaimed roles in film and teleseryes, his sustained energy and appearance have long prompted one question: what keeps him looking suave, virile all these years?

For Martinez, the answer is simple, though never effortless: discipline, consistency, and lessons passed down from industry greats.

We sat down with Albert recently and he made it clear from the get-go that despite his polished appearance, he is not driven by vanity. Instead, he sees his wellness habits as part of the demands of the profession—and a commitment to longevity in a physically demanding industry.

“Working in the film industry, you must work hard to look your best,” he says.

Indeed, for Albert, maintaining his health is not just about staying camera-ready, it is about responsibility.

“People look up to us as role models,” he says. “You owe it to your fans or audiences to be healthy and a good example of being on top of the game.”

A big part of his philosophy traces back to the late film icon Eddie Garcia, who was widely respected not only for his body of work but also for his remarkable stamina, discipline, and longevity on set well into his senior years.

Martinez says much of what he knows about sustaining a long career in show business comes from observing and learning from him.

“Everything should be in moderation,” Martinez shares. “What I learned from Sir Eddie was that if you take care of your body—avoid excess drinking and smoking—you will be fine. Proper skincare is important, and you must eat healthy.”

Martinez follows what he calls a “skin-first” approach to aging, prioritizing maintenance, protection, and prevention. He is selective with skincare, avoiding harsh chemicals and opting for more natural-based products whenever possible.

His fitness routine is equally consistent, training four to five times a week with a combination of cardio and weightlifting. Over the years, this discipline has helped him maintain his physique and sustain the stamina required for demanding roles.

He also keeps a strong focus on moderation in diet and lifestyle, steering clear of junk food, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

Like many actors of his generation, Martinez believes in passing forward what he has learned.

“Like what I learned from Sir Eddie, it is best to pass knowledge to others, not only to inspire, but to help others be the best they can be.”

He has since quietly taken on a mentoring role for younger actors. While he does not impose advice unless asked, he consistently encourages discipline, balance, and long-term thinking in building a career.

“I do mentoring and advise them how to sustain their career, except for acting unless they ask for it,” he says. “What’s important is your lifestyle and that you do not abuse yourself.”

In recent years, Martinez has also quietly extended his interest in wellness beyond the screen, taking part in initiatives like Seven107 Market, to promote more accessible, everyday health awareness among Filipinos.

It is an extension, he says, of the same mindset he has long lived by: Simple, sustainable care for one’s body and well-being.