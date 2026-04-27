P4.5-M fake LPG tanks seized in Bataan

CAMP OLIVAS, City of San Fernando, Pampanga – Police seized P4.5 million worth of tampered liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Mariveles, Bataan on Friday.

A brand protection team reported suspicious LPG sales in Barangay Alasasin to the police.

Police launched a buy-bust operation where a tampered LPG cylinder was purchased and five individuals refilling and altering LPG tanks were arrested.

Recovered were hundreds of LPG cylinders, a delivery truck loaded with suspected tampered containers, and equipment used for refilling, repainting, and resealing cylinders.

Police Regional Office-3 Director Police Brig Gen. Jess Mendez warned the public that tampered LPG products can cause fires, explosions, and serious harm to lives and property. (Liezle Basa-Iñigo)