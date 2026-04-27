News

Wife found dead, hubby hanged inside house in Tanay

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Tanay police and SOCO personnel respond to an alleged parricide in Tanay, Rizal on April 26. (Photo from Rizal PPO)

A woman was discovered lifeless on the bed, covered in blood, while her husband was found hanging inside their house in Barangay Wawa, Tanay, Rizal, on Sunday, April 26.

The husband’s mother made the grim discovery after entering the home when no one responded to her calls.

Neighbors quickly alerted authorities.

Police are investigating the deaths, with a marital dispute eyed as a possible motive after witnesses reported hearing the couple arguing the night before.

The cause of the woman’s death has yet to be determined. (Richielyn Canlas)

Panel okays Con-Ass
Aquino meets Walt Disney execs
PALSCON vows strict labor law compliance toward nation building
Farmer shot dead on bended knees
Organ donation alliance launched in Pasig – Mayor Vico
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Company consultant shot dead in ambush

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Company consultant shot dead in ambush
News Roundup
VP Sara’s hubby files privacy case over bank disclosure
News
‘Wemby’ returns victoriously as Spurs take 3-1 lead; Raptors tie series
Basketball Headlines Sports
Nelly Korda wins Chevron Championship for 3rd major and returns to No. 1
golf Headlines Sports