Wife found dead, hubby hanged inside house in Tanay

A woman was discovered lifeless on the bed, covered in blood, while her husband was found hanging inside their house in Barangay Wawa, Tanay, Rizal, on Sunday, April 26.

The husband’s mother made the grim discovery after entering the home when no one responded to her calls.

Neighbors quickly alerted authorities.

Police are investigating the deaths, with a marital dispute eyed as a possible motive after witnesses reported hearing the couple arguing the night before.

The cause of the woman’s death has yet to be determined. (Richielyn Canlas)