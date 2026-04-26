P54-M shabu seized in Zamboanga buy-bust ops

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 and Zamboanga City police seized suspected shabu worth more than P54 million and apprehended three drug pushers in two buy-bust operations here on April 24.

PDEA, Naval Intelligence, and Drug Interdiction Task Force-Western Mindanao recovered three kilograms of shabu in three vacuum-sealed plastic packs and non-drug evidence valued at P20.4 million from two suspected drug pushers in Barangay Cabatangan.

The suspects were identified as “Rudy,” 39, of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, and “Al,” 28, of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Meanwhile, “Randy,” a public utility jeepney (PUJ) dispatcher and resident of Barangay Talon Talon, was apprehended in Barangay Culianan. He yielded a black backpack with five kilograms of shabu worth P34 million.

The three suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Liza Jocson)