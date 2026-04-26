Mayor Isko expands HIV-AIDS testing, treatment

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has signed City Ordinance No. 9179, reconstituting and strengthening the City of Manila HIV-AIDS Response Council to expand prevention, testing, treatment, and support services for residents, particularly those in vulnerable sectors.

The ordinance, passed by the 13th City Council of Manila, aims to establish a more coordinated, comprehensive, and proactive response to issues related to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, and AIDS.

Under the measure, the city government will intensify efforts in prevention, testing, treatment, care, and support services, alongside stronger information and education campaigns for “Batang Maynila.”

City officials said the move is part of Manila’s continuing push to protect the health, dignity, and rights of every resident, especially those from vulnerable communities and key populations.

The signing coincided with Manila Summer Pride 2026, where various groups, sectors, and city government employees joined a vibrant parade celebrating equality, freedom of expression, and respect.

Carrying colorful flags, participants filled the streets to affirm that in Manila, everyone is accepted regardless of gender identity.

“I’m happy for you. You have a place in Manila. Here you can express yourselves, here people will respect you, and you can excel in your chosen field,” the mayor said. (Diann Calucin)