Lotlot de Leon laughs off Matet de Leon’s ‘ampon na walang mana’ post amid Nora Aunor estate dispute with Ian de Leon

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

A light social media exchange between members of the de Leon family has drawn renewed attention to the ongoing dispute over the estate of the late National Artist Nora Aunor.

The discussion resurfaced after actress Matet de Leon posted a photo on Facebook with her siblings Lotlot de Leon, Kiko, and Kenneth de Leon. Their brother Ian de Leon was not included in the post.

The caption, which read “Eto nga pala ang ngiti ng mga ampon na walang mana. Mukha ba kaming may pake?”, quickly went viral and sparked online discussion, as it appeared to reference the ongoing inheritance issue involving Ian’s claim as sole legal heir of Nora Aunor’s estate.

The post prompted a response from Lotlot in the comments section, where she appeared to laugh off the situation, writing: “Hahahhahahahhahahahhaha dami ko tawa hahahhahahahaha.”

Matet also replied, “O di ba te? Tawa tayo nang tawa,” in what appeared to be a light exchange between siblings.

Despite the humorous tone of the interaction, the issue has continued to fuel public interest, especially as it comes amid Ian’s earlier claim that he is the sole legal heir to Aunor’s properties, assets, and related entities.

The claim has previously been questioned by the camp of Lotlot de Leon. In a statement through Estur & Associates, her legal representatives said she was not consulted regarding the establishment of any One Person Corporation (OPC) linked to foundations or enterprises associated with their mother’s legacy.

They also stated that a foundation cannot be created through an OPC structure and described any implication of Lotlot’s involvement as misleading and inaccurate.

The legal camp further maintained that Lotlot has not participated in the creation, management, or fundraising efforts of such entities, nor has she been properly consulted on estate-related matters.

As of writing, Ian has yet to issue a new statement addressing the latest exchange among his siblings.