JM de Guzman finds renewed faith and purpose in acting

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor JM de Guzman has opened up about a deeply personal phase in his life, revealing how his new TV5 series “My Bespren Emman” became a turning point in his faith, emotional healing, and renewed sense of purpose.

At the show’s grand media conference, JM shared that he was going through a difficult period when the project was offered to him.

“I lost my relationship with God and this show helped me reconnect with Him. Naalala ko ‘yung pumunta si Direk Derick sa condo namin at kinukuwento niya ‘yung istorya, ‘yung karakter, backstory, iyak lang ako nang iyak,” he said.

According to the actor, the timing of the project felt deeply meaningful and timely in his life.

“Kasi nataon na kailangan ko talaga sa buhay ko ngayon. Kailangan ko si God, kailangan ko si Emman sa buhay ko ngayon,” JM added.

Despite already recovering from earlier personal struggles, JM admitted that he still faced emotional challenges that made him question his direction in life.

“Nu’ng dumating si ‘My Bespren Emman,’ si Mateo (his character in the show) ay parang nagkaroon na ako ng enlightenment, nagbago lahat ‘yung pananaw ko ulit,” he said.

“Parang na-realize ko lahat na ‘yung mga pinagdaanan ko noon, depression, anxiety, ay ni-lead ako dito to prepare me for this show,” he shared.

JM also credited his co-stars for helping him through emotionally demanding scenes, especially when he found it difficult to connect with his character.

“Kasi minsan pag hindi ako makaiyak, hindi ako maka-empathize sa character kinukuha ko mga kamay nila,” he said.

“Minsan hindi ko na hinihingi, hawak na nila ako. Kakausapin ako ni Ms. Ai Ai at yayakapin, si Shaina rin sabi niya pag kailangan mo ang kamay ko nandito lang ako. Si Sid din, hindi na nila kailangang gawin pero they’re always there for me,” he added, referring to Shaina Magdayao, Sid Lucero, and Ai Ai delas Alas.

When told that he now carries a brighter aura, JM smiled and expressed gratitude, acknowledging how far he has come personally.

He also noted that much of his transformation comes from his effort to change and rebuild himself, leading to a more grounded and stable life today.