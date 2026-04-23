Pasig City turns plastic trash into homes

The Pasig City local government on Wednesday, April 22, said it is preparing to replicate a prototype project that uses durable boards made from recycled plastic to build temporary housing for informal settler families (ISFs).

The housing prototype was formally turned over to the city government by the Nordic Council of Ministers (NCM) during a site visit at Pasig Bliss Village III in Maybunga on Monday, April 20.

Developed with the assistance of Evergreen Labs (EGL) Philippines, the unit is made of durable plastic boards processed through EGL’s ReForm Plastic Technology, with each unit can be assembled in about two weeks.

With a floor area of 18 square meters, the modular home includes a dining area, kitchen, toilet, and an elevated space that serves as a living area by day and sleeping area at night.

Mayor Vico Sotto said the project offers a sustainable solution to public housing amid limited land and a growing population.

“This modular model may prove key as we upgrade communities, serving as temporary housing while original areas undergo infrastructure work,” he noted.

Sotto was joined by Councilor Kiko Rustia, Pasig Urban Settlements Office officials, and representatives from the embassies of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. (Richielyn Canlas)