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Manila child receives robotic hand from LGU

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Stephanie Jennylyn Respicio tries out her new robotic hand for the first time, as she begins a new chapter after receiving assistance from the Manila city government’s Kaagapay Program. (Photo courtesy of Manila Public Information Office)

A young Manileña who lost her left hand in a tragic accident in January has found new hope after receiving a robotic prosthetic through the Manila city government’s Kaagapay Program.

Ten-year-old Stephanie Jennylyn Respicio beamed with joy as she was fitted with the device, even breaking into a spontaneous dance as emotions overflowed.

The city government said Stephanie’s story reflects resilience.

On January 5, she lost her hand after slipping while rollerblading and accidentally grabbing a lit firecracker.

Her parents sought help from the Kaagapay Program, which provided the advanced prosthetic worth about P250,000—far beyond the family’s means.

The support restored not only Stephanie’s mobility but also her confidence and dreams. Alongside her family, she expressed gratitude to Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso for the swift assistance.

More than medical aid, the robotic hand symbolizes a fresh start for Stephanie—one built on hope, determination, and community support. (Diann Calucin)

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