Cebu beats Batangas in wild finish; new-look Basilan trips Pasay in OT

Cebu won a “lost” game against Batangas on Wednesday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) at the Pasay Astrodome.

Paul Desiderio’s desperation heave at the buzzer from way out got counted by the referees following a goaltending violation by Batangas’ Rhinwill Yambing, gifting the Cebu Greats a come-from-behind 84-83 victory over the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics.

Basilan Steel bested Pasay, 82-76, in the nightcap, while Quezon City leaned on MJ Joson and Kobe Monje to stun Meycauayan Marilao, 78-69, in the opener.

Veteran John Wilson knocked in a triple and canned two charities as Basilan swung the balance with an 8-2 run in the last 1 minute and 49 seconds of the extension period to improve to 2-1.

With barely 3.7 seconds left, Ced Ablaza made his first free throw to give Batangas an 83-82 lead, but missed the second, allowing Cebu’s Simon Camacho to snare the rebound and throw the ball to Desiderio, who dribbled and let fly the ball just to beat time.

Yambing, a known high-flyer, unexpectedly soared and touched the ball for a clear violation that reversed the game’s outcome.

Cebu thus improved its record to 2-1, tying Batangas.

Desiderio finished with 21 points and 3 rebounds to clinch the best player award over Jun Manzo, with 18 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds, and Mark Meneses, with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Batangas drew 18 points, 3 steals and 2 rebounds from Jhan Nermal, 15 points, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 rebounds from Ino Comboy, and 12 points plus 4 rebounds from Yambing.

Wilson, the 2021 Season MVP, notched 20 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Miles Canal with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, and Bobby Balucanag with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.