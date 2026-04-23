Adamson, King’s Montessori strengthen quarters push

Adamson University banked on Ellane Gonzalvo’s crisp spiking to subdue De La Salle Zobel, 25-20, 25-17, and draw closer to a quarterfinals seat in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 on Thursday, April 23, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Gonzalvo uncorked 12 attacks and two kill blocks for a game-high 14 points as the Lady Baby Falcons scooped back-to-back wins for a share of the Pool D top spot with idle University of Santo Tomas.

The Season 2 champion needed only 50 minutes to bring down the Junior Lady Spikers, who slipped to a 1-2 win-loss record in the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

On the other hand, King’s Montessori downed Bethel Academy, 25-20, 25-16, for a 2-1 record in Pool A.

Kriska Gindap and Sharina Lleses fired 12 markers each for King’s Montessori.

Far Eastern University-Diliman opened its campaign in Pool C with a sweep of winless De La Salle-Lipa, 25-16, 25-15.

Meanwhile, University of Batangas High School and UST-B booked their tickets to the Division 2 quarterfinals after collecting four straight victories in their respective pools.

The Batangas-based squad defeated St. John’s Institute, 25-22, 26-24, in Pool H behind Andrea Gabrinao and Scarlett Escalante, who scored 10 points each.

UST-B swept Poveda College, 25-13, 25-8, in Pool F to enter the knockout quarters of the tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

Reigning Division 2 champion Domuschola International School boosted its chances of advancing into the next round by racking up a third straight win at the expense of MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11, in Pool E.

Micaela Pingris and last year’s MVP Naihma Banal scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Badgers.

St. Jude Parish School improved to a 2-1 card with a 25-22, 25-19, win over Immaculate Conception Academy in Pool G while PACE Academy beat CCF-The Life Academy, 25-13, 25-23, for its first win in four outings in the same pool.

La Salle Green Hills grabbed its third win in four starts with a rude welcome over the debuting Diverse Auckland Cubs, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14, in Pool F.

Other Pool H results saw Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu top La Salle Zobel-B, 15-25, 27-25, 15-8, and Bacolod Tay Tung-B overpower St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-11, 25-17.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo evened its record to 2-2 while Bacolod Tay Tung-B improved to a 2-1 slate. St. Paul College tied St. John’s Institute-B at 1-2 while La Salle Zobel-B remained winless in three starts.

SGVIL action continues Friday with games available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.