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AMLC flags nearly ₱6.8-B transactions from VP Sara, husband-linked accounts

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo by Santi San Juan)

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) reported to congressmen on Wednesday, April 22, that it flagged almost ₱6.8 billion worth of transactions from bank accounts linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, between 2006 and 2025.

AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura told the House Committee on Justice that records showed 313 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 17 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) from Duterte’s accounts, and 317 CTRs and 16 STRs from Carpio’s.

The flagged amounts totaled ₱3.77 billion from Duterte and ₱2.99 billion from Carpio.

Buenaventura explained that covered transactions refer to deposits exceeding ₱500,000 in a single day, while suspicious transactions are flagged by banks due to red flags or inconsistencies.

Lawmakers noted discrepancies between Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) and the AMLC findings.

The Ombudsman earlier confirmed Duterte declared no cash on hand or bank deposits from 2019 to 2024, even as her net worth rose to ₱88.4 million in 2024 from ₱7 million in 2007.

The AMLC report also showed Duterte’s transactions surged in earlier years, reaching ₱208.15 million in 2007 and averaging over ₱400 million annually between 2009 and 2013.

The flagged activity is now part of the committee’s impeachment proceedings against the Vice President. (Ellson Quismorio)

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