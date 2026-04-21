Yasmine Vargas files 20 counts of cyber libel, breaks silence to defend family

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Yasmine Vargas, wife of actor-politician Alfred Vargas, has filed 20 counts of cyber libel against an unnamed individual, saying the move was driven by her duty as a mother and her need to protect her family.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Vargas explained that the decision did not come easily. Known to be private and reserved, she said she initially hoped to resolve the issue quietly, especially for the sake of their children.

“In recent days, our family has been in the spotlight after we made the difficult decision to stand up for our son,” she wrote.

She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support their family has received, saying these messages have helped them stay strong during a challenging time.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nagpadala ng dasal, suporta, at pagmamahal sa amin. Sa totoo lang, ito po ang nagpapalakas sa aming pamilya sa gitna ng pinagdadaanan namin,” Vargas shared.

Despite the public attention, Vargas maintained that her instinct was to avoid conflict. She stressed that they made efforts to handle the matter privately and peacefully, particularly because their children had already endured emotional distress.

“For those who know me, you would understand that I am naturally shy and reserved, and not someone who looks for conflict. We tried to handle this quietly and peacefully—para sa kapakanan ng aming mga anak, na dumaan na sa matinding sakit at trauma,” she said.

However, Vargas said the situation escalated when the other party allegedly took to social media to criticize their family, prompting her to speak out.

“There comes a point when silence is no longer an option,” she added.

Framing her actions as those of a protective parent, Vargas emphasized that she could not remain quiet while her child and family continued to be hurt.

“Bilang isang ina, hindi ko po kayang manahimik habang patuloy na nasasaktan ang aking anak at pamilya. Kaya pinili naming magsalita—hindi dahil gusto naming makipagtalo, kundi dahil mahal namin ang aming mga anak,” she said.

Vargas also underscored that their stand goes beyond their own family, extending to other children who may be experiencing similar situations.

“Para sa kanila, at para sa lahat ng batang nakakaranas ng bullying, naninindigan kami,” she added.

Confirming the legal step she has taken, Vargas stated: “Today, I filed 20 counts of cyber libel.”

She admitted sadness over how events unfolded, noting that they had attempted to resolve the matter through proper dialogue before resorting to legal action.

“Nalulungkot po ako na umabot pa sa ganito. Sinubukan naming idaan sa maayos na pag-uusap,” she said.

While she did not name the individual involved, Vargas made it clear that the decision to file charges was ultimately about drawing a line and protecting her family’s well-being.