Palace: Duterte must explain confidential funds

Malacañang has distanced itself from recent rulings on the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) confidential funds but stressed that its leadership must properly explain them.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said that if Vice President Sara Duterte fails to provide an explanation, “the accountability will fall on her.”

Castro was referring to the Commission on Audit’s (COA) order for the OVP to return ₱375 million in confidential funds for 2023.

“Sa ngayon, may pangalawa, may notice of disallowance na nagkakahalaga ng 375 million din patungkol sa confidential funds. So, kung hindi maipapaliwanag ito ng head of agency… sa kaniya po ito babagsak dahil siya po ang namumuno dito,” Castro said in a Palace briefing on Tuesday, April 21.

She added that Malacañang should no longer involve itself in the COA ruling, noting: “Wala po sa Palasyo kung sila ay maniniwala o hindi dahil ito po ay ruling mismo ng COA.”

COA earlier ordered the OVP under Duterte to return ₱375 million in confidential funds for 2023, citing multiple violations of the joint circular governing such expenditures. This adds to the ₱73 million in confidential expenses previously disallowed for 2022. (Betheena Unite)