Pasig rolls out wellness program for healthcare workers

The Pasig City General Hospital (PCGH) on Monday, April 20, launched its Healthy Workplace Program aimed at strengthening and supporting the health, safety, and well-being of healthcare workers who often prioritize patient care, sometimes at the expense of their own well-being.

With the theme “Those Who Heal Also Deserve Care,” the initiative emphasizes that health is not merely the absence of illness, but the presence of physical well-being, mental clarity, and emotional stability.

During the launch, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto explained the importance of also prioritizing the welfare of government employees, especially those in the health sector.

He also expressed gratitude for the dedication of PCGH personnel and recognized their vital role in providing quality medical services.

The mayor added that the city government continues to work on improving the hospital’s capacity and quality of service, alongside implementing programs that aim to enhance the welfare of both patients and its employees.

As part of the launch, various wellness services were offered to PCGH personnel, including Inner Peace Counseling and alternative medicine services such as acupuncture, hilot, tuina massage, and chiropractic care, in partnership with the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC).

“Layunin ng mga serbisyong ito na suportahan ang physical, mental, at emotional well-being ng mga healthcare worker. Isinusulong din nito ang kultura ng pag-aalaga sa sarili upang higit pang mapahusay ang kalidad ng serbisyo at mapanatili ang dedikasyon sa pangangalaga sa mga pasyente,” Sotto said.

Under the program, seven priority areas serve as a guide in building a safe, supportive, and healthy working environment: nutrition and movement; clean environment; preventive care and immunization; avoidance of smoking, alcohol, and drug abuse; mental health; sexual and reproductive health; and safety and injury prevention.

He noted that the Healthy Workplace Program of PCGH is not a one-time initiative– it is expected to continue as a long-term program providing health services for employees, with plans for its expansion to cover all employees of the city government. (Richielyn Canlas)