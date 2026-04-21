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Woman survives Rizal robbery attack

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A robbery attempt was foiled after a homeowner woke up while being strangled by an assailant inside her house in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal, on Monday, April 20.

According to the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station (Rodriguez MPS), the victim was asleep when she suddenly awoke to find the suspect strangling her at around 3:30 a.m.

She resisted, leading to a scuffle with the suspect, identified as “Harley.” The struggle continued until the suspect fled after she shouted for help.

As the suspect escaped, the victim noticed that her mobile phone had fallen from his shorts and that her belongings were scattered.

Investigators later found that the suspect had entered the house by forcibly damaging the galvanized iron gate.

The victim immediately reported the incident, prompting a follow-up operation that led to the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station. (Richielyn Canlas)

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