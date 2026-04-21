David vs Goliath: Tropang 5G’s Bol Bol battles Converge’s Mikey Williams

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT is looking to close in on a playoff spot while Converge fights for dear life when they collide in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, April 22.

The Tropang 5G, owners of a three-game winning streak, are aiming a share of a second spot of the standings while the FiberXers are desperately searching for form in their 7:30 p.m. nightcap.

An intriguing side story to the match, however, is the first meeting between Mikey Williams and his former team. Williams went sabbatical after failing to reach an agreement with TNT regarding his contract extension.

TNT ended up trading the rights to Williams for Heading last season. With Converge, however, the two-time Finals MVP looks like a shadow of his old self following inconsistent showing in the past few games.

Also looking to build the momentum from their big win against NLEX, San Miguel is taking on the free-falling Blackwater in the curtain raiser at 5:15 p.m.

While his team is currently on winning run, TNT head coach Chot Reyes said the Tropang 5G’s performance leaves a lot to be desired especially since they are entering a crucial stretch to their elimination schedule.

“I don’t think the kind of game that we played in the last three games is going to get that job done. We really have to get better,” said the veteran coach as his wards needed a big fourth quarter run just to repulse the Titan Ultra, 97-92 to improve to a 5-2 record.

What Reyes is actually pointing out is the apparent lack of scoring from their locals for the past two games.

According to the fiery coach, the team seems to become over-reliant on towering import Bol Bol, who had 48 and 50 points in their last two games — scoring more than or close to half of their total output.

Against the struggling but still dangerous FiberXers, Reyes said they need more scoring from Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Rey Nambatac and Jason Castro especially with Jordan Heading still questionable.