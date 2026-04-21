Romualdez to ‘defend himself’ vs flood control scandal allegations

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday, April 21, vowed to defend himself against allegations of involvement in the multi-million peso flood control projects scandal, calling it a political demolition job against him.

Romualdez broke months of silence in an 11-minute video message sent to the House of Representatives that evening.

“For months, I chose silence because I believed in our legal system and in the rule of law. But my silence is now being exploited with politically engineered and fabricated narratives. What’s even more disturbing—and this cannot be ignored—is that there are emerging indications certain sectors are attempting to weaponize individuals, including Zaldy Co, to construct a narrative that serves their own interests,” Romualdez said.

“So, when the legal process is being used against me as a political demolition job, I will have no choice but to defend myself. And I will defend myself fully. I will not allow myself to be turned into a scapegoat so that others who are actually accountable can walk away clean. If this is a political play to push me out and close the story, tarnishing my name and reputation, then I am telling everyone now: I will not go quietly, and I will not go alone,” he added.

President Marcos announced Co’s arrest in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 16 after he allegedly crossed the border without proper documentation.

Co, a former House Committee on Appropriations chairman during his time as Ako Bicol Party-list representative, had been in hiding since last year. He was tagged as a key figure in the flood control scandal due to his role as appropriations panel chief during annual budget deliberations.

In his most forceful remarks yet, Romualdez said: “I have been in public life long enough. I have seen enough. I have heard enough. I know many things—about this current administration and past administrations as well.

“And I say this carefully: if this matter is to be handled as a legal issue, then let it be handled legally, soberly, and according to evidence. But if certain people insist on waging this in the court of public opinion, then I will have no choice but to defend myself publicly as well. And to those who think they can throw me under the bus to save themselves, this is what I say to you: I am ready to defend my name. My silence should not be mistaken for weakness, ignorance, or fear. I know enough to defend myself. And if I am forced to do so in public, I will.”

In the same video, Romualdez authorized the public release of his sworn affidavit and supporting documents earlier submitted to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

“I have nothing to hide. Let the Filipino people judge the truth based on evidence—not on speculation or politics,” he said, stressing that he has fully cooperated with authorities from the outset, including appearing before investigators and voluntarily submitting documents. (Ellson Quismorio)