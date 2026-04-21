Creamline crushes Cignal, moves on the cusp of PVL crown

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Redemption came right on time for Creamline as it dismantled Cignal, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, to seize Game 1 of their best-of-three finals in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday night, April 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Stung twice by the same rival in the preliminaries and again in the semifinals, the Cool Smashers came out firing on all cylinders to move on the cusp of a record 11th league title.

Jema Galanza spearheaded the assault with 17 points built on 16 kills, while Bernadeth Pons provided steady support and unloaded 11 points, all on attacks.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses lauded the efforts of his stalwarts in getting the win in straight sets.

“Malaking benefit na nanalo kami nang straight sets kasi one day lang yung preparation namin for Game 2. Makaka-rest kami nang maganda at big advantage samin,” he said.

Meneses also knew not to rest on their laurels early.

“Hindi pa tapos. Hindi kami pwedeng magkampante. Marami pa ring kaming tatrabahuhin sa practice, like yung mga lapses namin kanina,” he said.

Creamline’s championship poise came in the second set, capitalizing on Cignal’s erratic plays to score 11 points off the Super Spikers’ errors.

The Cool Smashers turned up the aggression in the third, racing to a 4-0 start and never looking back.

Creamline asserted control on both ends, outspiking Cignal, 46-38, while also holding the edge in blocks, 6-5.

Vanie Gandler stepped up for the Super Spikers with 17 points even as Erika Santos added 10, but their efforts weren’t enough to reassert their might over the Cool Smashers.

Game 2 is set on Thursday, April 23, while Game 3, if necessary, is on Tuesday, April 28.