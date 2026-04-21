Manila deploys drones for aerial assessment of Navotas landfill fire

The Manila local government extended assistance to Navotas City in assessing the damage caused by the recent fire at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill, utilizing drones from the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

“In our own little way, bilang karatig-lungsod, nakapagbigay ng tulong ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila,” Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said, emphasizing the importance of inter-city cooperation during emergencies.

During the aerial assessment, Manila DRRMO deployed drones equipped with thermal detection technology to monitor heat levels at the fire site. This allowed responders to identify active hotspots more efficiently and evaluate ground conditions for faster suppression operations.

Following the incident, the Manila Department of Environmental Protection and Solid Waste Management (DEPS) recorded air quality levels reaching “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (UFSG) in several areas, including Anda Circle, San Sebastian Residences, and Sta. Ana Hospital.

Authorities advised children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory conditions to take precautions, such as wearing face masks, to minimize exposure to polluted air.

The city government said it continues to monitor air quality and remains ready to provide further assistance as needed. (Diann Calucin)