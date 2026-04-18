Manila shoulders burial expenses of Tondo comshop victim

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the city will shoulder the burial and wake expenses of the 46-year-old man killed in a viral stabbing and shooting inside a computer shop in Tondo, Manila, after the victim’s family sought help over an alleged ₱60,000 charge from a private funeral home.

Manila North Cemetery (MNC) Director Daniel Tan personally assisted the bereaved family, who could not afford the amount, and coordinated the transfer of the remains under the city’s assistance program.

Police said the victim sustained at least 35 stab wounds and a gunshot wound, which led to his death during the April 13 incident inside a computer shop in Barangay 105, Tondo.

The suspects, a father and son, earlier surrendered to the Manila Police District (MPD).

They were inquested before authorities and presented to Domagoso, where they claimed self-defense in the fatal incident.