QC cops recover stolen motorcycle after online swap scam

Quezon City police recovered a stolen Yamaha Aerox linked to a fraudulent motorcycle swap deal on Facebook Marketplace.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) District Anti-Carnapping Unit, in coordination with the Mabitac Municipal Police Station, recovered the unit and returned it to its owner following an operation on April 16, 2026.

Police said the operation began after the registered owner of the motorcycle, which had been reported missing since March 23, 2025, sought assistance from authorities upon receiving a message on April 15, 2026.

The message came from an individual identified as “Kent,” who requested a copy of the deed of sale.

The Mabitac Municipal Police Station immediately coordinated with QCPD-DACU, which conducted a follow-up operation at an open parking area along EDSA in Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City.

At around 6:30 p.m., a male individual arrived riding the motorcycle but failed to present any valid documents during verification. He later surrendered the unit after it was confirmed to have been reported stolen.

Investigators found that the motorcycle had been acquired through an online swap deal via Facebook Marketplace, where it was exchanged for a Suzuki Raider 150 plus an additional ₱30,000 in cash.

The seller, using the name “ACE,” later became unreachable and blocked the buyer on social media.

QCPD reminded the public to exercise caution and verify all details before engaging in online transactions involving vehicles. (Trixee Rosel)