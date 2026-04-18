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Chico Lanete set for homecoming, named new Junior Pirates head coach

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Chico Lanete, left, and Lyceum athletic director, Dr. Allan Layco

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Chico Lanete makes a grand Lyceum return as he was appointed as the newest head coach of its boys basketball team for the upcoming NCAA Season 102.

Lanete, a former member of the Lyceum Pirates in the early 2000s at NCRAA, will try to rebuild the Cavite-based juniors squad that was previously handled by Al Vergara from the last two seasons.

“Siyempre, super grateful and honored ako na makabalik sa LPU. Malaki ang naging role ng LPU sa narating ko as a basketball player,” said Lanete. “So coming back now as a head coach means a lot to me. Ngayon, excited to give back and help develop the next generation of players.”

An accomplished player who won multiple titles in the defunct PBL and the PBA after his Lyceum days, Lanete will impart his knowledge and skills to the youth, something that is vital according to athletic director Allan Layco.

“Well, of course, we are very happy and proud to have appointed a head coach who is an alumnus of LPU,” said Layco. “He is already familiar with the Lycean culture and the Laurel family’s philosophy in running the team.”

Lanete has already been coaching a couple of years ago, serving as a head trainer for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3’s FIBA 3×3 World Tour teams.

Last edition, the Junior Pirates, who finished with a 4-9 slate in the eliminations, settled for a play-in where they ultimately bowed to San Sebastian-Recoletos Staglets, 80-85.

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