DPWH worker killed, another hurt in Lucena road mishap

A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) worker was killed while his colleague was injured after a trailer truck rammed their dump truck on the Diversion Road in Barangay Domoit, Lucena City, on Thursday April 16.

Police identified the victim as “Efren” and the injured as “Jomel.”

Investigation said the victims were inspecting a damaged section of the road when the trailer truck driven by “Virgilio,” 62, rammed their dump truck, which moved forward and hit the victims.

Virgilio said he fell asleep while driving.

The victims were taken to a hospital where Efren was declared dead.

Virgilio was placed in police custody and now faces multiple charges. (Danny Estacio)