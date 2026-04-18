After two winless seasons, Cepada, Bangayan unsure of UE return

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Beyond losing, it’s the lessons that count. For the disappointed University of the East, moving forward is the only key to future success.

Dealt with their 28th loss that spanned two seasons, the Lady Warriors ended their UAAP women’s volleyball on another sorry note, dropping a 25-23, 25-19, 29-27 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles Saturday, April 18, at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila

Veterans Khy Cepada, Nessa Bangayan, and Angge Reyes addressed all the questions one last time this year by acknowledging their futile campaign and also discussing their next steps.

For Cepada and Bangayan, two of UE’s top scorers, were candid about their response, noting they are currently uncertain if they will suit up for the Lady Warriors next season or might submit their applications in the professionals ranks.

“Me, may isa pa rin po ako, pero siguro magdi-desisyon pa ako kung babalik pa po ako or hindi, pero gusto kong makita ‘yong mga bata na makita mag-grow sa larangan ng UAAP then ‘yong seniors din,” said Bangayan.

“Sa akin po, may isa pa rin, pero as of now, tinitignan ko pa kung anong pros and cons kung anong mangyayari sa desisyon ko if ever,” stressed Cepada.

Cepada and Bangayan, who were both once under Coach Shaq Delos Santos and the UST high school team, steered UE offensively again after posting 18 and 12 points, respectively, in a losing cause as they fell anew to Ateneo to wrap up their Season 88 stint.

But Cepada and Bangayan, despite being uncertain for a comeback, underscored that competing once again for UE still weighs more as they both want to complete their academics.

Cepada and Bangayan hoped the best for the next UE generation of young players who they also wish to carry the grit and character in their years of service.

Reyes, one of the league’s top liberos this season, had a different response as she vowed to return in her final eligibility for the Jumbo Dimaculangan-mentored squad.

“Ako may isang playing year, so I’m gonna use that po,” said Reyes. “Lagi ko namang sinasabi na what making me stay here sa UE, kasi gusto ko siyang ipaglaban since highschool same result po ang women’s.”

“Kasi gusto kong umalis ako sa UE na makagawa kami ng history for UE about sa women’s volleyball… gusto naming aalis kami may magawa kaming history for UE, sa mga coaches, at sa mga bata, gusto namin silang bigyan ng magandang experience,” added Reyes.

Reyes, a UE mainstay since juniors, and Co. will focus more on their studies during their break before plunging for another action in off-season tournaments and a breakthrough win in Season 89 set next year.