3 yield P47-M shabu in Zamboanga City

‎ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities seized ₱47 million worth of shabu and arrested three suspects in a buy-bust operation along MCLL Highway in Barangay Divisoria on Friday, April 17.

Police identified the suspects as Dalla Andi Sakit, 32, and Nurdimar Musad, 43, both residents of Sulu, and Zaldy Akok Abdul, 47, of Zamboanga City.

Recovered from them were seven kilos of shabu, boodle money, a pickup truck, and other items.

The seized drugs were brought to the Zamboanga City Forensics Unit for examination.

The suspects were detained and are now facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Liza Jocson)