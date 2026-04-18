Here’s the reason why Sacramento Kings and Jimmy Alapag parted ways

By TITO S. TALAO

Multiple injuries that plagued the Sacramento Kings during their dismal 2025–26 season may have contributed to the franchise’s decision to part ways with Jimmy Alapag, who served as the team’s player development coach for five years.

One by one, key players landed on the injury list at various stages of the season: Russell Westbrook (right thigh contusion), Domantas Sabonis (left knee meniscus tear requiring repair), Zach LaVine (torn tendon in right pinky finger that required season-ending surgery), De’Andre Hunter (detached retina in left eye), Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain that sidelined him for 20 games and re-aggravated in February), Drew Eubanks (left thumb UCL repair), DeMar DeRozan (right hamstring strain), Malik Monk (right ankle injury), and Devin Carter (calf injury).

At times, according to reports, the Kings had as few as eight or nine players available, leaving the team without a stable core and forcing them to rely heavily on a limited, youthful rotation.

“It was a tough year. The team dealt with a lot of injuries from the start of the season. We never had everyone healthy on the court,” Alapag said in an interview with Tempo/Bulletin on Saturday, days after announcing his departure from Sacramento on social media.

The result was a deflating 22–60 record, tying them with the Utah Jazz for the worst mark in the Western Conference. After snapping a 16-year playoff drought following the hiring of former Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown in 2022, the Kings once again found themselves on the outside looking in.

“Unfortunately, after a bad season, you expect changes to be made,” Alapag added.

Brown was fired by Sacramento in late 2024 and has since been hired by the New York Knicks, who are set to open their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference.

Doug Christie now serves as head coach of the Kings—their fifth in the past seven years.

The 48-year-old former PBA Most Valuable Player (2011) and Rookie of the Year (2003) still cherishes his time with the organization.

“I’m still thankful for our time in Sacramento. I met a lot of great people, and the fan base is one of the best,” he said.

While enjoying time off with his family after the grueling NBA season, Alapag is keeping his options open.

“Hopefully I’ll have the opportunity to join another NBA team. It’s still early in the offseason, so I hope to know more in the next few weeks,” he said.

A return to Manila is also not out of the question for the six-time PBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, Best Player of the Conference awardee, three-time Mythical First Team member, 11-time All-Star, and member of the league’s 50 Greatest Players.

“As a coach, you have to explore any options that may become available,” he said. “If there were an opportunity back in Manila in the PBA or with Gilas, it’s something I’d be open to.”

Alapag previously served as an assistant coach with the Meralco Bolts in the PBA and was part of Tim Cone’s gold medal-winning Gilas Pilipinas squad at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila. Having relocated with his family to the United States during the pandemic, a return to Philippine basketball would mark a full-circle moment.

Any such move, however, would require careful consideration.

“That would be a conversation I’d have to have with my wife and kids,” Alapag said.