Communist rebel leader nabbed at Pasay bus terminal

A high-ranking communist insurgent previously affiliated with the Special Partisan Unit (SPARU) and linked to several killings of CAFGU personnel in Northern Samar was arrested at a bus terminal in Pasay City on Friday, April 17.

Southern Police District (SPD) director Col. Glen Oliver Cinco identified the suspect as “Belho,” also known as “Yani,” 29, who ranks No. 8 on the Top 10 Most Wanted Persons list at the provincial level in Northern Samar.

Cinco said the arrest was the result of a coordinated operation involving the Northern Samar Police Provincial Office, the SPD District Special Operations Unit (DSOU), and the District Intelligence Division, in service of a warrant of arrest.

The warrant for attempted murder was issued by Judge Ricardo Estavillo Amos of the Regional Trial Court Branch 22 in Laoang, Northern Samar, on June 30, 2021, with recommended bail set at ₱100,000.

Further investigation revealed the suspect is a member of the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) and was allegedly involved in a series of tactical offensives against government forces, including an ambush in Las Navas in 2018.

The suspect was brought to the DSOU-SPD office for documentation, custodial debriefing, and further investigation into other possible criminal activities.