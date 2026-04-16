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Marcos announces Zaldy Co’s arrest in Prague

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Former Congressman Zaldy Co (Facebook Photo)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Thursday night, April 6, the arrest of former lawmaker and businessman Zaldy Co in Prague, Czech Republic, for allegedly crossing the border without proper documentation.

Co is currently detained and under Czech custody, Marcos said, adding that Manila is coordinating with Prague for his immediate return to the Philippines.

Co reportedly left the country in July last year for medical treatment amid a flood control scandal. He resigned from the House of Representatives in September 2025 after being ordered to return.

In November, Marcos directed transport and aviation agencies to work with Malaysia and Singapore to locate helicopters and aircraft allegedly linked to Co, stressing that stolen public assets must not be used to evade the law.

Authorities had monitored Co’s movements abroad despite the cancellation of his Philippine passport in December. Malacañang said the government was ready to coordinate with Portugal or other states if Co was found to hold a Portuguese passport.

On Facebook, Co accused Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of receiving billions in kickbacks — allegations the Palace dismissed as fabricated blackmail. He also claimed officials authorized ₱100 billion in budget insertions for 2025. (Argyll Geducos)

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