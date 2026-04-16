Fuel subsidies, fare discounts for PUVs to roll out soon – Recto

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto has directed local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila to coordinate closely with transport and energy agencies to ensure the smooth disbursement of fuel subsidies to drivers and fare discounts for commuters, as the government prepares the pilot run of its national transport assistance package in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recto made the statement during a meeting on Wednesday, April 15, which sought to finalize implementation details of the nationwide assistance program.

Under the scheme, public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers will receive subsidies ranging from ₱40 to ₱100 per kilometer through the Service Contracting Program (SCP). In return, beneficiaries are required to provide a 20-percent fare discount to passengers.

The rollout will begin in Metro Manila, initially covering routes such as Commonwealth Avenue, with plans to expand to other major corridors including Quezon Avenue, España, and Marcos Highway. Nationwide implementation is expected to follow.

Once fully implemented, the program is projected to benefit around 50,000 drivers and 1,000 operators, as well as up to 15 million commuters. The fare discounts will be on top of the existing 20-percent discounts for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Recto emphasized that coordination among LGUs, the Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is crucial to carrying out the transport assistance package ordered by President Marcos.

He explained lowering transport costs is vital to preventing further increases in commodity prices. Reduced fares, meanwhile, help limit the impact of higher logistics costs on goods and services.

The government is also cracking down on fuel hoarding and profiteering, with agencies working with LGUs, police, and digital platforms to monitor complaints.

Recto said fuel subsidies will be implemented through accredited gas stations, which will be monitored by the DOE while the LTFRB has been tasked to ensure proper implementation of fare discounts and to release a fare matrix for public guidance.